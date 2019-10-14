ANDREWS, James (Simi):
79 years, joined the choirs of angels and saints in Heaven on Friday 11th October 2019, at his home surrounded by loved ones.
A pillar of peace and faith.
He will be sorely missed.
Messages to the Andrews family may be left in Simi's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Simi's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Church, Brougham Street, Mt Victoria, Wellington on Wednesday 16th October at 11.00am, thereafter private cremation. The family service will be held in church on Tuesday 15th October at 5.30pm. All are welcome to both.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 14, 2019