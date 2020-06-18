FELGITSCHER,
Jadzia (Judy):
Of Shannon. Peacefully on 15 June 2020 at Horowhenua Health Centre, Levin, aged 83 years. Loved wife of the late Hugo. Loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Sandra, Chris and Helen, Peter, Steven and Katrina. Loved Nana of Amy and Mark, Micheal and Kat, Charlene and Wirimu, Rebecca, Martin and Mitch, Gemma, and Luke and Ally. Nice Old Nana of Jordan, Lucas, and Lilly. Great-Nana to Tanarlea and Ashkar-Rose. Nana Babcia to Maia, Tyson and Kyla-Grace. Many thanks to all the staff of Star 4 for their care and support given to Judy. In accordance with family wishes, a private graveside service has been held. Messages c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on June 18, 2020