VAN PRAAG,
Jacques (Jim):
Died peacefully at Te Hopai Home and Hospital on 20th March 2020; aged 97 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Betty. Much loved Father and Father-in-law of Tony and Gretchen. Adored and loving Opa of Sarah and Simon, Simon and Jess and Sam and of his Great-grandchildren Hugo, Rosa, Louis and Goldie. Due to Coronavirus a private burial was held at the Makara Cemetery on 23rd March 2020. The family intend to celebrate Jim's life more formally and inclusively when the current situation normalises. A notice will be placed in the In Memorian section of this paper.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2020