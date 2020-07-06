WILLIAMS,
Jacqueline Marion (Jacqui):
Passed away peacefully on 3 July after a short illness, aged 76 years. Much loved mother of Sharon, Rachel, and Justin (dec) & Leigh. Loved Nana of Ben & Jess, Tiffany, Jackie & Fraser, Reuben, Ciara, and Claye, and loved great-grandmother of Levi, Zavier, Sophie, Peighton, and Mia. Part of the fabulous Weinberg family, loved sister of Elaine (dec), Deanna & Jose, Clinton & Lynne, Tony, Daphne (dec), Sylvia & Veikko, Esther, Cynthia & Richard, and Edwina & Paul. Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Huge thanks to Te Omanga Hospice staff.
Rest in peace and love Mum, we will miss you.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Te Omanga Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the Chapel. A service to celebrate Jacqui's life will be held in Kingswood, cnr King and Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Wednesday, 8 July 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private interment.
Published in Dominion Post on July 6, 2020