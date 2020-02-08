Jacqueline TURNER

  • "Very sorry to learn of Jackie's passing she was a very kind..."
    - Elaine Alwyn Jeffery
  • "It was with a sad heart that we heard the news of Aunty..."
    - Nicolle Mallaby
TURNER,
Jacqueline (Jackie) Frances
(nee Lapresle):
Peacefully, surrounded by family at Palmerston North Hospital on 3 February 2020. Loved wife and soul mate of 58 years of Ray and adored mother of Antony, Stephanie and Simon. Lovely Nana Jackie of Meagan, Jamie, Blake, Toni, Georgia, Micaela, Jess, Jean and Jenson.
An amazing person
who left a part of herself in everyone who was lucky enough to have known her
As per the family's wishes a private service for Jackie has been held.

Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 8, 2020
