STEVENSON
Jacqueline Mary (Jacqui):
On January 23, 2020. Peacefully at Hutt Hospital after a short illness. Dearly loved wife of Alec (dec 2016). Much loved sister to Patricia, Margaret, Joan (dec) and Ken (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Murray and Annemarie, and Patricia and Clive. Loved Grandma to Ethan and Alysha; and Georgina and Natalie. Messages or tributes can be placed in Jacqui's tribute book at www.dominionpost.co.nz or posted to 20 Parnell Street, Lower Hutt, 5011. No flowers by request please. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Hutt Hospital Stroke Unit for their care and support. A private cremation has been held. A memorial to celebrate Jacqui's life will be held at St David's Anglican Church, Seddon Street, Naenae on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020