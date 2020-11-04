HAYLES, Jacqueline May:
Passed away on 28th October 2020, aged 74 years. Dearly loved and adored wife of Warren. Dearly loved mother of Rodger & Tilly, Scott & Jo Mortimer, and Karen MacKenzie & Craig Zemba. Cherished Nana of John, Jessica, Brandon, Amber, Callum, Katarina, Clodagh, Scarlett, and Freya. Daughter of the late Betty & Ted Mortimer, dearly loved sister of Debbie Mortimer, and aunt to Hayley and Bryden Macpherson. Loved sister-in-law of Dawn & Alan (dec) Bensemann and family, the late Gae Bensemann and family, the late Glenys & Sandy Baldick, and Rona (dec) & Warren Wiggins and family. Special thanks to Wellington Free Ambulance, Mary Potter Hospice Nurses, Wellington Hospital Oncology Ward doctors and nurses, and Palliative Care staff at Wellington Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice Kapiti would be appreciated, and can be made online – marypotter.org.nz. A service to celebrate Jackie's life will be held at Kapiti Coast Funeral Home, 9–11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 1.30pm, on Monday, 16 November, to be followed by interment at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Paraparaumu.
Published in Dominion Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 14, 2020