van GORP, Jacobus (Jack):
Passed away suddenly on Monday, 1st July 2019, aged 17. Loved and adored son of Amanda and John. Brother of Anna and Brin. Grandson of Bev, Don, Dorreen and the late Jack. Nephew of Chris, Jodi and Glenn.
You will live forever in our hearts. Rest in peace
our boy, our man, our Jack.
Messages to the "van Gorp family" may be left in Jack's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. In lieu of flowers donations can be left at the service or posted to HUHA, 61 Te Roto Road, Otaki 5512. A service for Jack will be held at Ss. Peter & Paul's Church, 37 Dr Taylor Tce, Johnsonville, Wellington, on Tuesday, 9th July 2019, at 12.30pm.
Published in Dominion Post on July 4, 2019