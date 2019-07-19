NOUWENS, Jacobus
Johannes Adrianus (Jack):
Of Levin. Passed away peacefully on 17th July 2019, aged 86. Much loved and devoted husband of Mary. Loved father and father-in-law of Maria and Paul, Grant and Anna, Paul (dec), and stepfather of Karl. Loved and respected Grandad of Daniel and Jamie, loved great-grandad of Charlee and Kingston, and a good friend to many. Special thanks to staff at Star 4 Horowhenua Health Centre and Madison Rest Home, Levin. A private service has been held as per Jack's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on July 19, 2019