Jacob VAN DALEN

VAN DALEN, Jacob Egbert:
Of Paraparaumu, formerly of Wainuiomata. Suddenly at Kenepuru Hospital on Friday 2 August 2019. Aged 86 years. Much loved husband for 62 years of the late Tilly. Loving Pa to Chris & Donna, Benno & Lyn, Skaakie & Martin, and Claude & Rob. Loved Opa to Melanie, Natasha, Adam, Hannah and Nadia, and Great-Opa to Ava, Astyn, Mila, Royce and Archer. Following a private cremation, a celebration of Jacob's life will be held at Tilly & Jacob's home on Friday 9 August 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 5, 2019
