HING, Jackson:
Of Otaki. Passed away on 22 August 2019, aged 92. Loved brother of Jean, Helen and Dorothy, the late Sydney, Harry, Ann, Mary and John. Valued brother-in-law of Francis and the late Leone, Linda, Joe, Ng Hong and Stan. Cherished uncle to 21 nieces, nephews and nieces and nephews-in-law, and a treasured great-uncle and great-great-uncle. A generous gentleman who will always be remembered with love and respect by his family and the Otaki community.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 28, 2019