ZIMMER, Jackie (nee Moss):
On 20 July 2019, at Hutt Hospital. Loving wife of Eddy for 50 years. Loving mother of Carolyn and Andrew and mother-in-law of Ilia. Adored grandmother of Liam, Ben, Ethan and Mikayla. Loved daughter of the late Hannah and Ted, and loved sister of Elaine and the late June, Pam and Ron. Loved aunt to her many nephews and nieces. Messages to the Zimmer family may be left in Jackie's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 12155, Thorndon, Wellington 6144. No flowers by request. A service to celebrate Jackie's life will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington, (Today) Tuesday 23 July 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.

Published in The Dominion Post from July 22 to July 23, 2019
