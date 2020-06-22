THOMPSON, Jack:
Long-time resident of the Kapiti Coast, and Gold Star Member of the Paraparaumu Volunteer Fire Brigade, Jack passed away peacefully at Kenepuru Hospital on Saturday 20 June 2020, in his 92nd year. Much loved husband of the late Nancy. Loved Dad to Linn & Peter & the late Roger Alexander, Susan & Gavin Klee, Barbara & Pete Penner, Karen Thompson (dec), Eric & Anna Thompson, and Judy & the late Tim Hayter. Loved Granddad to his 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Sincere thanks to staff at Kenepuru Hospital for their loving care of Dad. Jack's farewell will be held in the Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Thursday 25 June 2020 at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation. Messages may be sent to PO Box 1593, Paraparaumu Beach 5252.
Published in Dominion Post on June 22, 2020