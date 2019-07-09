SHAW, Jack Swanny:

29 June 2004

It has been 15 years since you left us, but it only seems like yesterday. You are always in our thoughts and prayers. Dearly loved and missed by Mary, Arthur and Jacob and their families.

Remember O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone that fled to Thy protection, implored Thy help, or sought Thy intercession was left unaided. Inspired with this confidence, I fly unto Thee. O Virgin of Virgins my Mother, to Thee do I come, to Thee do I stand sinful and sorrowful.

O Mother of the Word Incarnate despise not my petitions, but in Thy clemency hear and answer me. Amen

R.I.P.



