SCHAEF, Jack Brian:
Peacefully passed away on 7 October 2020 at Charles Fleming. Jack is now reunited with Faye and will be dearly missed by daughter Tonia, son Dean and his family; Lesley, Ashleigh, Hayden, George, Ellen, Dominic and Nicole. Service will be held at Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, on 17 October 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. The family wish to thank the staff at Charles Fleming for their wonderful care of Jack.
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2020