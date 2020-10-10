Jack SCHAEF

Death Notice

SCHAEF, Jack Brian:
Peacefully passed away on 7 October 2020 at Charles Fleming. Jack is now reunited with Faye and will be dearly missed by daughter Tonia, son Dean and his family; Lesley, Ashleigh, Hayden, George, Ellen, Dominic and Nicole. Service will be held at Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, Wellington, on 17 October 2020 at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. The family wish to thank the staff at Charles Fleming for their wonderful care of Jack.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
www.lychgate.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2020
