RICHARDS, Jack Ernest:
Long time resident of Paekakariki. Jack passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge in the presence of family on Friday 7 August 2020. In his 100th year. Beloved husband for 68 years of the late Daphne. Loving father and father-in-law of Barbara (Wgtn), Jean (London), and Catherine & Nick (Sydney). Loved Grandfather of Sarah & Josh, and the late Sam. Loving Great-Grandfather of Indi. Thanks to the staff at Eldon Lodge for their kindness to both Jack & Daphne. In accordance with Jack's wishes, a private family farewell has taken place. Messages to "The Richards Family" PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 15, 2020