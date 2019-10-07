PRICE, Jack:
Of Lower Hutt. Darling beloved husband of Maureen (together 70 years), treasured father of Carolyn, Leanne, Brenda and Merryn, and loved Poppa of many grandchildren. A gentleman and a gentle man, full of grace and honest true values, passed away at home aged 87 years on 5 October 2019.
Our beautiful soldier fought a strong fight to the very end. Always in our hearts,
we love you.
A funeral service will be held at the Petone Working Men's Club, Udy Street, Petone, at 11am on Wednesday 9 October 2019, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 7, 2019