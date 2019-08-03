MOORE, Jack Ronald:

Of Foxton Beach. Passed away at his home on 19th July 2019, aged 84 years. A much loved father and father-in-law of Wayne and Haley, and Kim and Roy. Loving grandad of Chris and Bex, Karl and Nicki, Krystyna and Chris. Much loved great-grandfather to Taylor, Ruby, Elsie, Liam, Will, and Finn. Jack leaves behind much loved siblings and their partners Noel & Avon, Len & Denise, Gill & Dave, Owen & Bev, Dale & Frank. Wayne and Haley and family would like acknowledge and thank sincerely Lesley & Alan and all those who attended Dad's service and for those who sent messages and flowers, your kindness, love and support during this very difficult time. A special thank you to Averill & Kevin for a beautiful service. In accordance with Jack's wishes, a private service and cremation has been held.

Anderson Funeral Services

FDANZ Foxton



