IRONS,

Jack Sidney 'Jack the Pom':

Maureen, Dave, Janette and family wish to sincerely thank everyone who supported them in various ways during their recent loss of Jack. The lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes and to those who attended Jacks service. We also wish to thank the district nurses, Kahukura Palliative Care, Featherston Medical Centre, Langs Pharmacy and to Rev Philippa Young for her comforting words, Peter & Jenny Giddens for their help and guidance and to those who donated to the Cancer Society. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement from us all.



