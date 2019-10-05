IRONS, Jack Sidney:
On 4th October 2019, Jack aged 77, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Mo. Much loved father of Dave, Janette & Paul (deceased). Much loved Grandad of Michelle & Stu, Robert & Raeanna, George, Jamie & Shannon & Michael, and extremely proud great-grandad of Toby & Ruby and the soon to be. A service to celebrate Jack's life will take place at the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, on Wednesday 9th October 2019, at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Irons family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 5, 2019