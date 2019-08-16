HOBSON,
Jack Alexander (John):
Passed away peacefully after a long brave fight with cancer on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, aged 88. Jack was a dedicated father to his four children, Kim, Brent, Todd and Michelle and loved by his extended family and long standing friends. His humour was always with him, right through to his final journey. Special thanks Te Omanga Hospice, dads GP Sandy Dawson and partners and friends of the family for their support. Jack's funeral service will be held at Harbour City Funeral Home, 674 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Hobson family may be left on Jack's page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 16, 2019