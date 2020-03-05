HINTON, Jack:
On March 3, 2020, the day after his 80th birthday, my darling husband Jack passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital. A much loved husband, father, grandfather, and a special friend to Gael and the late Bob. All communications to the family can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home, PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. A service for Jack will be held in the Croft Centennial Chapel, 2 Osborne Place (off Queens Drive), Lower Hutt, on Friday 6th March 2020 at 1.00pm.
Jack is now at peace.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2020