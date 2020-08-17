FILACOURIDIS, Jack:
On 13 August 2020, peacefully at Vincentian Home & Hospital. Loved husband of the late Mary. Father to Jimmy, Niko, Theo and Maria. Father-in-law to Maria. Papou to Katerina and Christina. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance and St Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church would be appreciated. Messages for the Filacouridis family may be placed in Jack's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie, 6421. A funeral service for Jack will be held at St Andrew's Greek Orthodox Church, Broadway, Miramar, on Tuesday 18th August at 11.00am, followed by burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 17, 2020