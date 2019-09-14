CRITCHLEY, Jack: QSM
Of Titahi Bay, on 9 September 2019. Jack to all, aged 96 years, well done. Dearly loved husband of Bridget (dec). Loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth (dec), Ann-Marie and Alan, and Peter. Much loved by his 11 grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages for 'The Family of Jack Critchley' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. A service for Jack will be held in the Church of St. Pius X, 63 Te Pene Avenue, Titahi Bay, on Tuesday 17 September at 11.00am, thereafter a private family cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 14, 2019