CRAIG, Jack Stuart:
Suddenly on 21 February 2020, at Auckland Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loving father of Andrew and Alistair. Father-in-law to his favourite daughter-in-law Helen. Papa of Jonathan, Lachlan and Callum, and great-grandfather to Joseph. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany, on Wednesday 26 February at 12.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 24, 2020