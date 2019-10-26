BOETTCHER,
Jack Egon (Tony):
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 15 October 2019, after 8 months battling MDS. Aged 71 years. Much loved husband of Tatyana and beloved father of Egon, Nick and Janne and Scott Scoullar. Brother to Mike (UK) and Anita (deceased). Loved granddad of Karen, Makyla and Regan.
You may have lost the battle but you will always be a winner to us.
A BIG thank you to Ward 5 North for your outstanding care throughout Jack's treatment. Jack's memorial service will be held at Eketahuna Golf Course on 9 November 2019, at 1pm.
Published in Dominion Post on Oct. 26, 2019