VERNON, J H (Peter):
On 20 December 2019, peacefully at Malvina Major Retirement Village, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Audrey for 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Richard and Catherine, John and Alison, David and Paula. Grandad to Louise, James, Anna; Peter, Laura, Deanna; Emily, Elizabeth and Charlotte. Messages to the Vernon family may be left in Peter's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123 Newtown 6242. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Peter's life will be held at the Wellington Central Baptist Church, Boulcott Street on Friday 27 December 2019, at 11am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 21, 2019