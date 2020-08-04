RUTTER, Ivy:
Of Otaki. Suddenly at home with her loved ones on Sunday 2 August 2020. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mum of Daryl & Gael, the late Sharon, Di & Boycy, Karen & Peter, Janette & Michael, Andrew & Fiona, and Sarah & Danny. Much loved grandmother of her 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Ivy's life will be held at the Te Horo Community Hall, School Road, Te Horo, on Friday 7 August 2020 at 1.30pm, to be followed by private cremation. Please wear some sort of animal print.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 4, 2020