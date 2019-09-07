PILALIS, Ivy:

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday 3 September 2019 at Peppertree Rest Home, Palmerston North, aged 98 years. Loved wife of the late Steve, loved mother of Steven (deceased), Jenny (deceased), and Tony. Loved Nan of Talia and Pete, Nathan and Olivia, and loved Great-Nan of Aiden and Nova. Special thanks to Dr Simon Riddell; the carers, cleaners, medical staff and all at Peppertree, for your very much appreciated care of Ivy. A funeral service for Ivy will be held at Terracehaven Chapel, 697 Main Street, Palmerston North, on Monday 9 September 2019 at 2.00pm. All messages to Tony at PO Box 1666, Paraparaumu 5252. In lieu of flowers, a donation made to Arohanui Hospice, PO Box 5349, Palmerston North 4441, would be appreciated or may be left in the Chapel foyer.





