PEARCE, Ivy (nee Percival):
Of Tawa. On 20 June 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Maurice. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Sue and Mark, Cathy and Tony, Shelley, Murray and Colette. Dearly loved grandmother to Aidan and Caitlin. "Mum" and "Noni" to her many 'adopted' children and grandchildren. Messages for 'The Family of Ivy Pearce' may be sent c/- PO Box 50-347, Porirua 5240. In lieu of flowers, please donate directly to The Heart Foundation. A celebration of Ivy's life will be held in the Tawa RSA, 89 Oxford Street, Tawa, Wellington, on Saturday 29 June 2019 at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post on June 25, 2019