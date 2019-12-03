Ivor HEASMAN

Service Information
Beth Shan Funeral Directors
PO Box 439
Napier, Hawke's Bay
068359925
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
1:30 p.m.
Beth Shan Chapel
157 Georges Drive
Napier
Death Notice

HEASMAN, Ivor Desmond:
Died December 1, 2019, at Atawhai Rest Home, aged 92. At peace at last. Loved husband, partner and soulmate of the late Brenda. Much loved father and father-in-law of Kaye, Rosalind and Steve, Phil and Lynne, Cheryl and Paul, and Wendy. Loved Grandad of Emma and Mark, Nic, Kurt and Allira, Jana and Hayden, Shayne and Ebony, Stephen, Samuel, Caitlyn and Grayson. Great-Grandad to Alexa, Lachlan and Boyd. Many thanks to all who cared for Dad including caregivers, nurses, and staff at Atawhai. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A Celebration of Ivor's life will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier, on Thursday, December 5 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to the Heasman Family, C/- PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 3, 2019
