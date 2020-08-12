McALISTER, Ivan:
Passed away peacefully at Stokeswood Home on 9 August 2020, aged 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Gillian May. Loved father and father-in-law of Kerry and Roger, Heather, Shane and Johanna. Loved grandfather of Thomas, Samuel, Charlotte, Jesse, Seamus, Skye, Brooke, Holly, Grace, Quinn and Jake, and great-grandfather of Arnika, Ariella, Adalynn, Leo, Isla and Teddy. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Harry and Susan. In accordance with his wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 12, 2020