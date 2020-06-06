KWOK, Ivan: O.N.Z.M.
Passed away after a long struggle with cancer on Tuesday 2 June 2020, aged 78 years, at Te Hopai Home and Hospital in Newtown, Wellington. Dearly beloved son of the late Colin and Wai Ho Kwok. Loved brother of Shirley, Tom and the late Katherine and Raymond. Respected brother-in-law of the late Keith Yee Joy, and uncle of Andrew and Pamela. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be made at www.marypotter.org.nz Messages for Ivan and his family may be left in his tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or sent C/- P.O. Box 7123, Wellington 6242. A funeral service for Ivan will be held at Pipitea Marae, Thorndon Quay, Wellington, on Friday 12 June 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from June 6 to June 8, 2020