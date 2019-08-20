JENSEN, Ivan Ross:

Service Number T80218 Warrant Officer Retired RNZAF. Of Paraparaumu. On Sunday 18 August 2019, at Wellington Hospital. Aged 75 years. Treasured husband of Louella. Loved father of Richard, and Kayne, and loved by their families in Australia. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Glenda and George Herbert (Carterton), esteemed brother-in-law of Margaret Samuels, and Blair Samuels. Friend to many. Messages to 20 Callender Tce, Paraparaumu Beach 5032. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance or Life Flight Trust would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A gathering to celebrate Ivan's life will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, on Friday, 23 August 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.Grateful thanks to ICU Wellington Hospital, Wellington Free Ambulance, Life Flight Trust and Dr. Bernard Cammack for all their care.

