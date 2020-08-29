HUNT, Ivan John (Stumpy):
Garry and Heather, David and Sandra, Peter (Stumpy) and Dianne, and their families, wish to sincerely thank everyone for the personal messages of sympathy, cards, tributes, food, flowers and phone calls they received during their recent loss of Stumpy. Special thanks to Dr Craig Cherry and the staff of Roseneath for their care, Pam Bailey for the fitting service, and all those who came to help farewell Stumpy. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 29, 2020