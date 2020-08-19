HUNT, Ivan John (Stumpy):
Of Carterton, formerly of Greytown. On 17th August 2020, peacefully at Roseneath Lifecare Carterton. In his 78th year. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret (nee Gray). Loved father and father-in-law of Sharon Brooks (deceased), Garry and Heather, David and Sandra, Peter (Stumpy) and Dianne. Loved Grandad of all his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchild. A loved brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend. A special thanks to all at Roseneath for their care of Stumpy. A service for Stumpy will be held in the South Wairarapa Workingmens Club (West Street entrance), Greytown, on Friday 21st August 2020, at 11.00am, followed by burial at the Clareville Lawn Cemetery. Due to Covid-19 restrictions numbers will be restricted to 100. Messages to the Hunt Family C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or can be left on Stumpy's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 19, 2020