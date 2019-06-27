FEAST, Ivan Howard:
Passed away 25th June 2019, aged 89 years. Loved husband of Joy, recently deceased, and husband of the late Claire. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Marie and Laurie, Peter and Desiree, Leigh and Steve and Jamie and Rachel. Special grandad of Claire, Joe, Matthew, Jessica, Morgan, Karl, Jorja, Charlee and Jordana and their partners. Great-grandad to Kodi, Byron, Marco, Keisha and Ruby. Special friend to many. A Wairarapa man of the land, on the farm at Tauherenikau for 68 years. He will be hugely missed by his friends, family and wider community. A service to celebrate Ivan's life will be held in St Lukes Anglican Church, Main Street, Greytown, on Monday 1st July, at 1.30pm, and thereafter to Greytown Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post from June 27 to June 29, 2019