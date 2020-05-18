CLIFTON, Ivan Ralph:

It is with great sadness the family would like to announce the passing of Ivan on Thursday 14 May 2020, aged 94, at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu. Dearly loved husband of Hillary (dec), and a much loved Dad and Dad-in-law of Neil & Hilary (Nelson), Bill & Deb (Coopers Beach), Alan & Jenny (Waikanae), Ann & Andy Colvin (Masterton) and Jill. Loved Poppa of Rebeca, Rob, Louise, Ben, Annabelle, Callum and Donna and their partners. Great-Poppa of Levi, Jack, Evie, Olive, Toby, Anika, Dakodah and Nakiyah. The family wish to thank the staff of Eldon Lodge for their loving care of their Dad. A service to celebrate Ivan's life will be held for family and close friends (50 Maximum) at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday 19th May, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation.

Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd

FDANZ Tel 04 2936844



