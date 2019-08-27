PATTERSON,
Isobel Beatrice (Bea):
Reg. No. W1794 Secn Off, WAAF. Peacefully at Hutt Hospital.
12 May 1919 - 24 August 2019
100 years, 100 days
Devoted wife to her late husband Pat. Darling mother and mother-in-law to James & Penny, Mark, Louisa and Annabel & Daniel. Grandmother and grandmother-in-law to Sarah & Jack, Ashleigh & Matthew, Olivia, Maggie & Te Ariki and the late James Louis. Great-grandmother to Skye and Bobby. A Service for Beatrice will be held in St John's Anglican Church, Trentham, on Friday 30 August at 11.30am. Family give special thanks for the staff at Hutt Hospital who assisted in making our mother comfortable in her last days.
Published in Dominion Post from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019