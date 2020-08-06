KELLEHER,
Isabella Mary (Belle):
On 4 August 2020 peacefully surrounded by her family. 98 amazing years. Dearly loved mum and mother-in-law of Rod & Judy, Jillian & Mark, the late Paul & Cath. Loving nana of Lucy, Nick, Jacinta, David, Rachel, Ben, and Justine, and loving great-nana of 10 great-grandchildren. Loving sister of Mary. The family wish to thank Dr John Rowland, Kenepuru Hospital and Russell Kemp Home for their loving care of Belle. A private service will be held. Friends and family are all invited to celebrate Belle's life at Titahi Bay Bowling Club, 13A Tireti Road, Titahi Bay, on Friday 7 August from 1.00pm.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332. FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 6, 2020