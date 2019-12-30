TOCKER, Isabel Mary
(née McKay):
On December 26, 2019, at Parkwood Lodge. Aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ken. Much loved mother of Geoff & Fleur, Kay & Gary, John & Ali, Phillipa & Ashley. Treasured grandmother and great-grandmother. Special thanks for the wonderful care from the Parkwood Retirement Village staff and the wider community. At Isabel's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the Tocker family, 146 McDonald Road, Levin 5571.
Waikanae Funeral Home
Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Dec. 30, 2019