CAMPBELL, Isabel Anne:

Gill and Robin, along with Isabel's extended family, wish to express their thanks to the many people who have supported them during Isabel's illness and death. In particular we thank the staff at Wairarapa Village who were always there for both Mum and us when we needed them. Thank you to the many people who came to the Celebration service for Isabel's life. For your flowers, cards, messages, food and practical help we are most grateful. The memories shared are much appreciated. Please accept this as a personal message to each of you.



