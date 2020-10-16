Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Isabel CAMPBELL. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 2:00 p.m. Rosewood 415 Queen Street Masterton View Map Death Notice



Passed away peacefully on 15 October 2020 at Wairarapa Village, aged 81. Much loved by all her family, wife of the late Ian and mother of Gill and Robin Murray, the late Hamish and the late Malcolm. Nana and Nanabel of Campbell and Roz Potter, Quin and Stellar; Riki Potter; Kiri and Jeff Engels, Marcel, Sophie and Benjamin; Blair and Emmaleen Murray, Makia and Aria; Heather and Jamie Smith, Emma and Jackson; Bronwyn and Thomas Phillips. Sister of John and Ann Hercus. Sister-in-law of the late Margaret and John Dorrington, Jenny and Alan Sadler and Raewyn and Niel Groombridge. We invite you to join us for a celebration of Isabel's life at Rosewood, 415 Queen Street, Masterton, on Monday 19th October at 2.00pm. Messages may be sent C/- PO Box 2055, Masterton. For those unable to attend personally, the service will be live-streamed on

oneroomstreaming.com

Event ID RosewoodFH

Password XNXPTK.





