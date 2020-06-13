YEMM, Iris Beverley (Bev)
(nee Lilley):
Formerly of Wainuiomata, on 11 June 2020, peacefully at St Joseph's Home of Compassion, aged 92 years. Loving wife of Bill for 68 years. Mother and mother-in-law of Robbie and Dianne, Barbara and John, Sue and Dennis, Don and Pauline. Grandmother of Rebecca & Simon, Amanda & Christian and James & Sally. Great-grandmother of Albie, Sid, Mabel, Neve, William, Emma and Ryan. Special thanks to the staff at Fergusson Rest Home and St Joseph's Home of Compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance (P.O. Box 601, Wellington 6140) would be appreciated. A service for Bev will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt, on Wednesday 17 June at 2.00pm. Messages to the family can be posted to "the Yemm family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt.
Published in Dominion Post from June 13 to June 15, 2020