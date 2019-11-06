TILBY, Iris May:
Of Pahiatua. On Tuesday 5th November 2019, (peacefully) at Waireka, Pahiatua. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved Mum of John and Jenny, Peter, Vicky and Ira, and Steven and Sue. Treasured Nana of Andrew, and Melissa; Alan, and Kelly; Cameron, and Paul; and Kim, Bradley, and Megan, and all her great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Julie Clarke and family, and Albert Sheppard and family. Special thanks to Waireka and Maria Poynton. Messages to Tilby family, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. A service to celebrate Iris's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Albert Street, Pahiatua, on Friday 8th November 2019, at 1.30pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Monarch Funeral Home
Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Dominion Post on Nov. 6, 2019