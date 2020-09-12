McGAVIN, Iris Hazel Mary
(nee Brennan):
Born 4 July 1922 - died peacefully 8 September 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Bruce. Devoted and much loved mother and mother-in-law of Colin & Maureen, Bev & Bill (dec), Les & Antal (dec), Kevin & Sue, Terry & Kathryn, Peter & Sally, Trish, Barbara & Mike. Loved Nana of Sharon, Christine, Craig, Anthony, Jane, Victoria, John, Emily, Kate, Sam, Angela and Michelle. Loved Great-Nana of Ellyn, Henry, Maya, Hine, Kaitlin, Alana, Lola, Evie, Ngaire, Emile, Marigold, Louis, George, Jake, Maggie, Archie, Tilly, Lottie, Stella, Toia, Shaydon, James, Rawiri and Stevie-Rae. Great-Great-Nana of Logan. A private family service has taken place. A gathering will be held at a later date, details will be advised.
Published in Dominion Post on Sept. 12, 2020