MAHUIKA, Iris:
Died peacefully aged 89. Loved mother of Airihi Mahuika and Hemoata (Hem) Woollaston. Loved wife of the late Poihipi/Bussy Mahuika. Also acknowledging Iris's connection with the Mahuika whanau and people of Ngati Porou and her special love for Tairawhiti. Loved nana of Emma, Tayler, Lachlan, Nicki, Spencer, Zoe, Lennox, Max, Isabella, Zeb and Lexi. Lived in Woodville, Patutahi, Palmerston North, Wellington and was particularly proud of her time in Gisborne and the East Coast as a public health nurse. A ceremony to celebrate Iris's life will be held at Lychgate Funerals, 306 Willis Street, on Monday, 16 March, at 3.30pm, and then a remembrance/memorial service will be held on a future date (to be advised) on the East Coast.
Kia mau ki te tümanako, te whakapono me to aroha
- Hold fast to hope,
faith and love.
Lychgate Funerals
FDANZ 385 0745
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 14, 2020