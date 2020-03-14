Iris JUDD

JUDD, Iris Maud:
Peacefully at Fergusson Hospital on 11 March 2020; aged 97 years. Loving wife of the late Donald. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Don & Nancy, Gordon & Di, Betty & Ron (dec), Roy (dec) & Yvonne, and Jeanette & Ken. A loving Nana to her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the staff of Fergusson Rest Home and Hospital. A service for Iris will be held at Kingswood, cnr King & Cairo Streets, Upper Hutt, on Monday 16 March at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation.

