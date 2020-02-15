ALLOWAY, Iris Daisy Beryl
(Peggy) (nee Black):
On 9th February 2020 peacefully at Kandahar Court, Masterton. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Andrew Puddy, Peter and Naomi, Alan (deceased), Robert and Yvonne, Susie and Andy Gilmore. Loved grandmother of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to all at Kandahar Court for their care of Peggy over the years. In accordance with Peggy's wishes a private family graveside service has been held. Messages to the Alloway family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz
