Iris ALLOWAY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Iris ALLOWAY.
Service Information
Richmond Funeral Home
10 Richmond Rd
Carterton, Wellington
063797616
Death Notice

ALLOWAY, Iris Daisy Beryl
(Peggy) (nee Black):
On 9th February 2020 peacefully at Kandahar Court, Masterton. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Andrew Puddy, Peter and Naomi, Alan (deceased), Robert and Yvonne, Susie and Andy Gilmore. Loved grandmother of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A special thanks to all at Kandahar Court for their care of Peggy over the years. In accordance with Peggy's wishes a private family graveside service has been held. Messages to the Alloway family, C/- P.O. Box 185, Carterton 5743, or visit www.tributes.co.nz

logo
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.