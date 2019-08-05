YOUNG, Irene Winifred:
Formerly of Eastbourne. Peacefully on 3 August 2019, in her 90th year. Much loved daughter of Margaret and James; dearly beloved sister and sister-in-law of Bill and Kitty Young; treasured aunt of all her nieces and nephews and their families. Special thanks to Enliven Woburn Hospital and St Ronan's Church, Eastbourne for their loving care and support. A service for Irene will be held in St Ronan's Presbyterian Church, 234 Muritai Rd, Eastbourne on Thursday 8 August 2019, at 2.00pm and thereafter private cremation. All messages "to the Young family", c/- P.O. Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Aug. 5, 2019